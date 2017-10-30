Veteran Folksinger John Gorka Plays at CVNP’s Happy Days Lodge

Sun 11/5 @ 7PM

John Gorka has been working the singer/songwriter circuit for a long time, falling between the Greenwich Village folk scene of ’60s and the neo-folk revival of the late ’80 and ’90s. He was one of the first harbingers of the latter wave of gifted, personal songwriters when he released his debut album I Know in 1987 on respected folk label Red House after years of scuffling around the coffeehouse circuit and being encouraged by members of that early generation.

Since then, he has maintained a steady touring and recording career. His albums, which include his most recent, 2014’s Bright Side of Down, feature songs that explore the human heart and ordinary lives with an ear for the detail that illuminates a universal feelings in a very specific way.

He’ll be performing at Cuyahoga Valley National Park’s Happy Days Lodge. Tickets are $25, $20 for CVNP Conservancy members.

