Mon 10/9 @ 7PM

This month’s Science Café at the Music Box Supper Club takes on a subject that everyone’s talking about: opioid abuse.

In “Opioid Epidemic: A Major Evolving Health Crisis,” Cuyahoga County medical examiner Dr. Thomas Gilson will talk about how the epidemic is impacting Cuyahoga County and what role his office plats in addressing it.

As usual, doors open at 5:30pm with a limited menu and a full bar available. The program, which is free, starts at 7pm.

ScienceCafeCleveland

Music Box

