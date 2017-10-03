Petfix’s No Balls Ball at Landerhaven Helps Reduce Animal Overpopulation

Sat 10/7 @ 6:30-10:30PM

PetFix in Euclid addresses the problem of dog and cat overpopulation by providing low-cost spay and neuter services to rescues, shelters, feral colony caretakers and individual pet owners, hoping to make euthanasia of healthy animals a thing of the past.

The nonprofit organization funds its affordable services through fundraising events such as its annual No Balls Ball, taking place at Executive Caterers at Landerhaven. The event features food, a silent auction, raffles, a wine pull, a DJ playing music for dancing, and the chance to sit around and talk about your animals with people who won’t be bored.

Tickets are $95 & $125.

petfixnortheastohio

