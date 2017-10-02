Instruments and Classical Music From India Showcased at Music For Miles at Waterloo Arts



Sun 10/8 @ 4PM

The Sunday afternoon Music for Miles concerts at Waterloo Arts are casual events are designed to bring audiences closer to the musicians and give families the chance to enjoy some music in an environment that’s not overwhelming for kids — they won’t be glared at it the move around, or come and go, and the music is played in a kid-friendly format.

That’s especially true of the upcoming concert where musician Lalit Subramaniam, who is a biomedical engineer by day, will perform both North and South Indian classical music on traditional instruments such as the tablas, mridangams and the stringed tanpura. He’ll explain what he’s playing and what the instruments do as he performs. And he’ll undoubtedly be glad to answer questions — these performances are interactive.

The exhibit Memory Eternal by Matthew Gallagher and Michael Lombardy will be on display for visual reflection, and Callaloo Café next door will be open for food and refreshments, which you’re free to bring into the gallery.

Music for Miles concerts are free and open to the all.

