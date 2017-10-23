Halloween Comes Early at the Akron Art Museum’s Treat or Treat on High Street

Thu 10/26 @ 5-9PM

The Akron Art Museum is offering an early Halloween party for those who just can’t wait.

Trick or Treat on South High Street is a family-friendly party, with an opportunity to explore the museum in costume. There’ll be art-related treats in the galleries, a glowing outdoor maze in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden, a chance to help build a giant emoji face with loose parts and maker stations, and a costume parade at 7pm followed by a G-rated heavy meta dance party.

It’s $10 per non-member child, free for members.

trick-or-treat-on-south-high-street

Post categories: