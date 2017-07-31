Improv Groups Perform to Boost South Euclid’s Coffee Phix During Construction at “Improv Among the Ruins”

Sun 8/6 @ 3-6PM

Construction is the bane of small businesses. While it can ultimately benefit them, they can have a hard time keeping things going in the meantime.

That’s why Cleveland Improv Jam is hosting “Improv Among the Ruins” at Coffee Phix in South Euclid, where they have performed for the last year and a half. It’s a sort of cash mob for the shop which has been hard to reach as the Marc’s next door is rebuilding.

Three improv groups will perform: Angry Ladies of Improv, Asking for a Friend and Crooked river Comedy. Cleveland is a hotbed of talented improv performers so expect to see some fast-paced interactive comedy. At the end, they’ll open the stage to any improvisers in the audience who want to get up and participate.

The event is free with a purchase from Coffee Phix. Food and drink of various types will be available, and the shop carries many local products including books, CD and Carlos Jones’ special blend of coffee to take home.

