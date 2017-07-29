EarthQuaker Day Is a Chance for Musicians to Learn More About Akron’s EarthQuaker Devices

Sat 8/5 @ 1PM
Celebrate the electronic magic of effects pedal at the 2nd Annual EarthQuaker Day.
Enjoy live sets by the bands of EarthQuaker Devices employees like Obnox, EYE, Suffer Little Children (Smiths tribute), Crystal Visions (Fleetwood Mac tribute) and more. Learn more about using your favorite devices in a variety of musical applications with workshops and clinics. See how the devices are made on workshop tours. Check out vendors exhibits by other music brands and product. Prizes, food, games, and more — all at EarthQuaker Devices.