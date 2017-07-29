And we mean that in a good way. Unpretentious. Inventive. Un-self-conscious. Ingenious.

Nothing could be more artistic and delightful than light opera, and no one does it better than Ohio Light Opera, celebrating their 36th season. Cleveland’s Baseball Heritage Museum at historic League Park honors the Cactus League in the 1940s when the first Negro League stars like the Cleveland Indians’ Larry Doby started spring training for the major leagues.

Post-harcore band Sparrows flys into Blankslate, James Levin prepares FireFish Festival, Mookoomba appears on Ohio City Stages, Ohio Shakespeare Festival tells A Winter’s Tale, this year’s DEVOtional adds a 5KDEVO Race, and this year’s 14th annual Family Unity in the Park, organized by Cleveland City Councilman and leading mayoral candidate Zach Reed, features the Average White Band.

CPT’s Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) has been changing lives by exposing low-income urban teens to rigorous arts and theater training for 23 years in a row. Artsyism is a backyard fundraiser for Autism Speaks featuring some of Cleveland’s most creative artist selling jewelry, art, textiles, crafts and vintage finds. Artsy is where you find it. –Thomas Mulready

