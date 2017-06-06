‘Sundiata’ at Talespinner Children’s Theatre Tells a Tale from Mali

Sat 6/10-Sun 7/2

Talespinner Children’s Theatre is always taking its audiences on trips to different corners of the globe, sharing the music, folk tales, rituals and costumes found there.

Coming up next is Sundiata (a tale of Mali), written by Clevelander Nina Domingue Glover and directed by Glover and Nathan Lilly. It tells of a child, Sundiata “destined to be king — a child born to a mother who had the spirit of the buffalo and whose father possessed the spirit of the Lion. He was meant to bring peace throughout the land of Mali.” But, it asks. “How can one become a great king, if everyone and everything seems to be set against you — even your own body? Will he gain the courage to create the life that lives in his dreams? Will he arise to become the great king?”

Children (and their adults) learn lessons about persistence and courage, wrapped in colorful multi-media garb. Expect a blend of spectacle and approachability as characters interact with the audience. It runs Fridays and Saturdays @ 7pm and Saturdays and Sunday @ 2pm, through Sun 7/2. Tickets are $10 ages 12 and under, $15 over 12, seniors and college students with ID $12. Check the Talespinner website for Pay What You Can performances and special activities performances.

talespinnerchildrenstheatre

Post categories: