DanceWork with MorrisonDance & Alpha at Cleveland Public Theatre

Thu 6/1 @ 7 PM
Cleveland Public Theatre presents DanceWorks, a showcase series featuring Northeast Ohio’s contemporary dance companies. Week #5 featuring MorrisonDance and Alpha in two pieces that explore dreaming through dance, which runs on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
In the Space of Dreams: Asleep and Awake uses MorrisonDance’s signature mash-up of movement styles to examine the surreal visions, sensations and thoughts produced in R.E.M. sleep. In contrast, Alpha’s piece Behind the Next Door reveals whats through the opened doors of three individuals and their experience of peeking behind the ones left closed, dreaming of what life has in store.
Tickets are $12-30.
