Oberlin Jazz Musicians Play to Benefit Organization that Helps Homeless Families

Sun 4/2 @ 3PM

The number of world-class jazz musicians living in Northeast Ohio is huge, thanks in large part to the many college and university jazz studies programs here. Guitarist Bobby Ferrazza, pianist Dan Wall and drummer Paul Samuels are all active in the local music scene, playing with many ensembles in many venues. All are faculty members at Oberlin Conservatory.

This weekend, they’ll join with Oberlin native Aidan Plank on bass to perform a benefit concert for Family Promise of Lorain County at the Meeting House of First Church Oberlin, UCC, at the corner of Main and Lorain Streets. They’ll play a program of jazz standards and original compositions by group members. Family Promise executive director Lois Pozega will speak during the program about what the agency does and former clients will talk about how the agency helped them get their lives together. There’ll also be a reception with the musicians after the performance.

Although it is a benefit, it is free, and donations to support the work of Family Promise in helping get homeless families on their feet will be gratefully accepted.

