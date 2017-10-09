Young Turkish Guitarist Performs for Cleveland Classical Guitar Society in Shaker Heights

Sat 10/14 @ 7:30PM

Get a first listen to a rising star as the Cleveland Classical Guitar Society presented 26-year-old Turkish guitarist Celil Refik Kaya. Despite his tender years, Celil is an impressive resume, making his concert debut at age 6. He’s won prizes in competitions in Bulgaria, Greece, Vienna, his native Istanbul and the U.S., and has performed with numerous orchestra often presenting premieres of new concertos since he has a particular passion for working with contemporary composers. He himself is a prolific composer.

His program at Plymouth Church in Shaker Heights will include selections from J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations and music by Mauro Giuliani, Enrique Granados, Jorge Morel and ​Joaquin​ ​Rodrigo​ ​, as well as his original “Sonatina.”

Tickets are $18-$40.

