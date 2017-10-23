Young People Call Learn to Write Spooky Stories at Lake “Eerie” Ink Workshop

Sat 10/28 @ 10:30AM-12:30PM

What young person doesn’t yearn to write a mysterious, spooky story, especially since so many young adult novels these days deal with eerie situations and the supernatural?

Lake Erie/”Eerie” Ink is offering an all-ages youth writing workshop, “Eerie Ink Stories of Suspense,” led by guest writer D.M. Pulley who was inspired by her work as an engineer rehabbing old buildings, doing a structural survey on a vacant building, to start writing novels that offered fictional histories/explanations for unsolved situations. (Her next, The Unclaimed Victim, due out in November, should attract a lot of attention since it revolves around Cleveland’s legendary Torso Killer of the 1930s.)

The workshop does NOT take place at Lake Erie Ink’s facility in Coventry Village, but rather in the atmospheric — and hopefully, creativity-inspiring — environs of the historic home that houses the Shaker Historical Society and Museum.

It’s $5 at the door, although pre-registration is encouraged.

