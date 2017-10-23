Young Finnish Guitarist Olli Soikkeli Brings His Take on Gypsy Jazz to Nighttown

Mon 10/30 @ 7PM

The far-reaching appeal of Gypsy Jazz — that genre pioneered by guitarist Django Reinhardt in Paris in the 1930s — is demonstrated by the number of new artists and bands adopting the genre or incorporating it into their music, and the fact that these musicians come from all part of the world.

One of the rising stars in the genre, for instance, is guitarist Olli Soikkeli from Finland, only 26 years old. He was introduced to Reinhardt’s music as a teenager and never looked back. He launched his career in the clubs and festivals of Finland before broadening his reach to all of Europe, and then decamping for New York City in 2014, where he’s performed at venues such as the Birdland Jazz Club, the Blue Note and Lincoln Center. He’s release six albums with various ensembles of musicians.

When he comes to Nighttown, he’ll be performing with a trio that has international cache as well. He’ll be joined by Italian pianist Albert Pibiri and American acoustic bassist Elias Bailey. In addition, Cleveland acoustic jazz quintet Hot Djang! will be performing. Tickets are $20.

