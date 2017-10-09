YA Fantasy Author Meghan Turner Materializes in Cleveland Heights

Tue 10/17 @ 7 PM

Meet eminent local YA author Megan Whalen Turner in a special night at the Cleveland Heights/University Heights Library main branch.

“YA” in literature doesn’t only refer to those Ya-Ya Sisterhood books. Multivolume fantasy/science-fiction series geared to young readers and teens (with some eager adult followers) were big before (see Narnia, Tolkein, etc.) but Harry Potter, Percy Jackson and the Hunger Games series cranked the genre past XI (or whatever they use as numbers in Middle-Earth).

Megan Whalen Turner has four volumes so far in Newbery-winning “Attolia” series, published by Harper-Collins. The latest out is Thick of Thieves (following A Conspiracy of Kings) and the author will discuss that and her other works, with copies for sale and signing

It is free and open to the public, but RSVPs via the website are requested.

heightslibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: