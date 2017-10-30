The World Is Not Enough? Try Baldwin-Wallace Culture Night in Berea

Fri 11/3 @ 6:30-9PM

The biggest student-cultural gathering in the school year of Baldwin-Wallace University is Culture Night, and it opens the world of BW — literally — to the whole surrounding community, who are invited to come.

Culture Night rounds up representatives from dozens of nations (under the auspices of International Student Services) for an elaborate smorgasbord of live entertainment and dining for one night at the Student Union building. Don’t be surprised to see a Chinese dragon dance, Bollywood pop singing and Tibetan folk costumes all in the same few hours. And the diversity of ethnic food gives planet Earth a good name.

Admission is free.

culture-night

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

