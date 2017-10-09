Workshop at Baseball Heritage Museum Teaches How to Craft an Effective Sports Memoir

Sat 10/14@ noon-2PM

Cleveland reporter/photographer Charlotte Morgan has been covering spots for a long time. She grew up following the Browns at the old Municipal Stadium and training camp in Hiram before covering the Browns and Cavs for community newspapers.

She’s well qualified to lead a workshop that will dissect sports memoirs and explores what makes a series of events and experiences cohere as a gripping narrative. She’ll use memoirs such as H.G. Bissinger’s Friday Night Lights and Doris Kearns Godwin’s Wait Till Next Year as well as LeBron James “I’m Coming Home” letter to provide examples of how participants can turn their own sports memories into a powerful story.

It takes place at the Baseball Heritage Museum at the old League Park in Hough. Space is limited so register here.

