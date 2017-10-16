We Were Working in the Lab Late One Night and Our Eyes Beheld … Dr. Sanjay Gupta at Baldwin-Wallace

Sat 10/22 @ 7PM

In a Halloween mood for some really scaaaary stories? Then consider the state of U.S. public healthcare, if you want to really be terrified. And CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta will be at Baldwin-Wallace University’s Lou Higgins Recreation Center for a free discussion/autopsy-inquest.

As part of the BW School of Business Leadership Lectures, Gupta, a practicing neurosurgeon who has advised the White House, will present “Health Care and the Economy,” with up-to-the-minute insight and opinion into medical costs, policies and the latest executives orders and decisions by the Trumpenstein Monster.

It is free and open to the public, but entrance tickets are required to be reserved in advance, with a limit of four per reservation. We assume you won’t have to wear spooky costumes.

bw.edu/dr-sanjay-gupta

[Written by Charles Cassady]

