Women’s Abortion Stories Take Center Stage at “Breaking Our Silence” at the Beachland

Mon 11/6 @ 6PM

On January 20, the country saw a president sworn in who oozed hostility toward women. Accompanying him was a vice president whose obsession is squelching women’s autonomy and setting them back 100 years.

The next day millions of women and their allies filled the streets of Washington D.C. and other cities around the world (including 15,000 in Cleveland for a march the organizer expected would attract 1,500) to tell them “We won’t go back.” Since then, it’s been a struggle as new assaults on women’s rights and women’s lives come down seemingly every day.

Of course, that’s nothing new to Ohio women who have spent the last seven years under the thumb of a virulently anti-choice governor, John “Not a Moderate” Kasich, who has pushed through one reproductive rights restriction after another while refusing to be forthright about what he’s doing.

That’s why women are breaking their silence. They’ll be speaking out at the annual Breaking Our Silence: Abortion Stories from My Abortion My Life at the Beachland Ballroom. There members of the Cleveland community will read abortion stories submitted to Preterm women’s health clinic’s My Abortion My Life website, revealing the range of circumstances that cause women to choose to have an abortion so they can own their own lives.

The event, which is free, will be followed by a reception with appetizers and a cash bar.

