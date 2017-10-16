Will They Find Where Cleveland’s World Series Hopes Are Buried In an Elite Tour of Lake View Cemetery?

Sun 10/22 @ 2-3:30PM

“The Grand Architecture of Sorrow” is the title of a presentation-walk at the historic Lake View Cemetery. Oh, SO IT’S ABOUT CLEVELAND SPORTS? Sorry, that one deserved the all-caps treatment, you will all agree.

Actually it features Jennie Jones, a renowned photographer-author, who has long studied and created artful B&W images of Cleveland’s architecture. She leads a tour of selected mausoleums and burial sites, explaining the intricate symbolism of the designs. The tour will alternate between footwork and rides in Lolly the Trolley, and there will be afternoon tea in Daffodil Hall.

Tickets are $40 and must be reserved in advance.

LakeViewCemetery

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: