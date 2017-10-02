Wheels on the Cars Go Round and Round at Cars in Cleveland in Public Square

Sat 10/7 @ 11AM-3PM

Ready for some explicit auto eroticism? Some of the sexiest vehicles you will ever see are coming for the inaugural Cars in Cleveland on Public Square.

It’s like an all-star cruise-in and more. Expected are luxury cars from LeBron James’ own collection (LeBron owns ritzy cars? Imagine that), an ultra-rare Aston-Martin Vulcan, and rarities from the Crawford Auto-Aviation Collection of the Western Reserve Historical Society.

Together, the cars are expected to be valued at $30 million (which sounds like a Speed Racer crime-caper episode just waiting to happen). Live music and fine food will also get you pumped up.

Admission is free, but RSVPs are requested.

carsincleveland/

[Written by Charles Cassady Jr.]

