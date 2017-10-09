Wesley Bright Is Back at the Beachland With His Honeytones’ Sweet Soul Music

Sat 10/14 @ 8:30PM

Soul singer Brett Wesley burst onto the local music scene six years ago a front man for Wesley Bright and the Hi-Lites, who packed area clubs with the sweaty, high-energy music until they disbanded two years ago.

Wesley himself went on to form a new band called the Honeytones, featuring many of the same players and a similar sound with roots in classic ’60s and ’70s soul music. The band’s name is a hat tip to Wesley’s other passion, beekeeping in urban lots and selling honey and honey-based skin care products as the Akron Honey Company.

Catch the band’s horn-driven R&B at the Beachland Ballroom where there’s plenty of room for the requisite dancing. Alanna Royale opens. Admission is $15.

