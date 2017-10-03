You gotta keep your eyes open around here.

Veggie U’s on a mission to get to kids before McDonald’s does, and you can have a look-see at their food & wine gala. Mike Belkin has seen it all, and he’s telling tales at the Music Box. You won’t believe your eyes at the new canopy tours at the Lodge at Geneva-On-The-Lake.

We rejoice as Visible Voice, one of the region’s best-ever bookstores, reopens in Tremont. And C. Ellen Connally hips us to the history right before our eyes at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument.

Look around: You can visualize the future at the Sustainability Summit, eyeball the party at VNTG Home, behold the trash at Cinema Wasteland, witness the coyotes at Frohling Meadows, or tickle your retinas with Kasumi in Akron. Watch out. –Thomas Mulready

