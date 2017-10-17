Virtuoso Ukulele Player Jake Shimabukuro Returns to the Music Box

Mon 10/23 @ 7:30

Hawaii native Jake Shimabukuro took his state’s signature instrument, the ukulele, well beyond its usual confines into jazz, blues, rock, folk and classical. After hearing him you won’t think of Don Ho and “Tiny Bubbles” anymore. His repertoire includes things as off-the-wall (for the uke) as Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” and Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep.”

The 40-year-old musician played with some local bands before launching his solo career with 2002’s Sunday Morning. His dexterity, musical range and the uniqueness of what he does have earned him an extensive following (especially in Japan) in the last 12 years as well as the opportunity to collaborate with musicians as diverse as Ziggy Marley, Bela Fleck and Yo-Yo Ma. Naturally he’s an NPR favorite as well. And his latest album, Travels, released in 2015, soared to the top of the world music charts.

He’s coming back to the Music Box Supper Club. Tickets are $50 in advance, $60 day of show.

Music Box

Jake Shimbukuro

