VIDEO: The Maltz Goes Beyond Chicken Soup

Sun 10/10/17 – Sun 4/8/18

Here’s the joke: The first Jewish president is taking the oath of office. A proud Jewish lady in the audience says, “You see that man with his hand in the air? His brother is a doctor!”

Jews and medicine have a long historical connection. Not only a conscious career choice, the hospitals they opened served a wide range of people, regardless of race, religion or creed, including Mt. Sinai, right here in Cleveland.

Listen as Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage managing director David Schafer walks CoolCleveland through their new exhibition, “Beyond Chicken Soup: Jews and Medicine in America,” open through April 8, 2018.

http://www.MaltzMuseum.org

