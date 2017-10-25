VIDEO: Cleveland Dance Fest Returns for 2 Big Nights

Fri 11/10 @ 7:30PM

The Cleveland dance community comes together for the second year in a row for the Cleveland Dance Fest ’17. Organized by the modern dance company, The Movement Project, this weekend long event builds support for local and outside artists by providing a space for performance, education, and strengthening connections in the community.

CoolCleveland’s Stephan Haluska met with The Movement Project’s Megan Gargano at Pilgrim Church in Tremont, where the festival will be held to get the festival details. There are two nights of different shows, a Friday show on November 10th at 7:30 and a Saturday show on November 11th also at 7:30. In addition, there will be a 4:15 informal showing on Saturday where the audience will get to meet emerging artists and see works in progress as well as a series of masterclasses that same day.

For tickets and more information:

http://www.themovementproject.org/cleveland-dance-fest-2017/

Post categories: