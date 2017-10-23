Vibrant Brooklyn Funk Rockers Turkuaz Are Back at the Beachland

Wed 11/1 @ 8:30PM

Turkuaz came bursting out of Brooklyn about five years ago to take the country by storm with their colorful, expansive, high-energy music that blends rock and funk in a body-moving mix. Nine band members, including a horn section and a pair of female vocalists, produce a big, broad, jazzy, jammy sound that makes it hard to sit still. It recalls a subset of bands popular in the ’70s like War, Mother’s Finest, or Cleveland’s own Rastus.

Sure, they’ve got recordings, including a new single “On the Run,” produced by Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads. But they are definitely one of those “gotta see them live” bands. They’ve been touring the country since 2012, amassing fans, playing increasingly larger venues and performing at festivals such as Bonaroo.

Here in Cleveland, they’ve gone from opening act to headliner at the Beachland where they’ll play the Ballroom again this week. Local jammers Vibe & Direct open.

Tickets are $16 in advance, $18 at the door.

