Versatile Local Jazz/Pop Vocalist Antoinette Tredanary Makes Her Nighttown Debut

Sat 10/7 @8:30PM

Willoughby-based vocalist Antoinette Tredanary makes her Nighttown debut to showcase the range of her talents. She’s got an affinity for the Great American Songbook, as well as swing, big band music, R&B, Latin music, country and contemporary pop. Her latest CD, Italian Songbird, features beloved Italian ballads. And she writes her own tunes as well, seven of which were featured on her self-titled debut CD.

Expect to hear a variety of material when she performs at Nighttown, accompanied by John Petrone on piano. Admission is $10.

