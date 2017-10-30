Valley Art Center’s Annual Juried Show Is Back for the 46th Year

Fri 11/3 @ 6-8PM

A sign of how established Valley Art Center is in the Chagrin Falls area is the fact that its annual juried art exhibit, which opens this week, is now in its 46th year.

The exhibit is open to artists living and working within 250 miles of Chagrin Fall. This year 67 pieces by 57 artists were selected from the 375 submitted by the jurors — Anna Arnold, director of the Wasner Gallery at Ursuline College; ceramicist Kristen Cliffel; and Michael Gill, the executive director of the Collection Arts Network.

The show opens with a reception Fri 11/3 @ 6-8pm when awards will be presented. It runs through Sun 12/17.

