Ursuline College Shares Its Costume Treasures With the Public

Fri 11/3 @ 5-8PM

One of the lesser known treasures of northeast Ohio is the Ursuline College costume collection. It contains more than 3,500 20th-century garments and accessories and calls itself “The Best Closet in Cleveland.”

Normally it’s just used for study purposes by the college’s fashion students. But some of its prime pieces will be on display for the public to ogle in Glitz and Glam: Highlights of the Ursuline College Historic Costume Study Collection. It opens at Ursuline’s Wasner Gallery with a free public reception Fri 11/3 and will be on view through Fri 12/29.

