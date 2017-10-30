Upcycle Parts Workshop Will Help You Decorate Your Door for the Holidays



Sat 11/4 @ 5-8PM

Those crazy kids from the Upcycle Parts Shop are always ready and eager to show you how to make beautiful things out of unprepossessing discards.

The latest of their community maker parties will help get you in a festive mood for the holidays. At Decorate Your Door at Deagan’s Kitchen + Bar in Lakewood, you’ll learn how to turn old book pages, vinyl records and odds and ends such as ribbon, beads, bows and silk flowers into wreaths and skylines to hang of your door, or wherever else you choose.

They’ll provide the materials; you provide the creativity to make distinctive objects to take home. The event takes place in a private room where you can stretch out, nibble on some snacks and enjoy some drinks (one drink is included in the ticket price) and camaraderie as you make your ideas come to life.

Tickets are $35.

decorate-your-door-an-upcycle-workshop

