Trinity Cathedral Free Brownbag Concert Is a Dvorak-Palooza



Wed 11/1 @ noon

Violinist Andrew Sords, who attended the Cleveland Institute of Music and lives in Shaker Heights, has performed with hundreds of orchestra around the world, played at numerous significant festivals and done solo recitals across the U.S., Caribbean and even as far away as Australia.

This week, he’ll be playing close to home when he collaborates with a small ensemble of locally based musicians — violinist Mari Sato, violist Sean Brennan, cellist Si-Yan Darren Li and pianist Elizabeth DeMio — for a noontime Brownbag Concert at Trinity Cathedral downtown. Titled Dvorak-palooza, it features (surprise!) the music of late 19th century Czech composer Antonin Dvořák .

There will also be a pop-up art exhibit of work by the Cathedrals current interim dean, the Rev. Dr. Paul Gaston. It’s free.

