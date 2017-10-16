Trick or Treat at the Botanical Garden’s Botanical Bash



Sat 10/21 @ 5-8PM

The Cleveland Botanical Garden isn’t really a very spooky place; n fact, it’s lovely.

So its Halloween-themed Bootanical Bash should not be unsettling for even the youngest kids. Dress the whole family in costumes and bring the kids’ treat bags to this event that takes place in the Hershey Children’s Garden, weather permitting. There will be games, music dancing and holiday-themed activities.

It’s $13 for member children, $16 for non-member children, $16 for non-member adults, $15 for non-member adults. Usually adults are more than kids, but we’re guessing the candy is responsible for the kid surcharge.

cbgarden

Post categories: