Tri-C Piano Series Features 2001 Cleveland International Piano Competition Winner

Sun 10/15 @ 2PM

For the 11th year, the Tri-C Classical Piano series offers people a chance to check out international artists and rising stars — for free.

This year’s series opens with a former winner of the Cleveland International Piano competition in 2001 and finalist in the 2005 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, Italian pianist Roberto Plano.

He’s since gone on to a career performing all over Europe and the U.S., doing solo recitals and performances with major orchestras, as well as performing with chamber ensembles. He’s also a popular teacher who has done master classes at prominent conservatories including the Cleveland Institute of Music and he’s currently on the faculty of Boston University.

The performance takes place at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. No reservations are needed for the free concert.

