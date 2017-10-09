Trepanning Trio Plays Some Unusual Instruments at Heights Arts Gallery

Sat 10/14 @ 7PM

Heights Arts’ Gallery currently has an intriguingly different show in its gallery called Sound and Vision. It consists of unusual musical instruments, ranging from historical instruments and those from other cultures to handmade instruments created by musicians.

To go along with the exhibit, its curator Christopher Auerbach-Brown will join Cleveland’s experimental acoustic ensemble the Trepanning Trio (which has a fluctuating membership of 6-12 musicians) for an evening of music demonstrating such instruments as viola de gamba, kalimba, guzheng and more.

It’s free, and it’s open seating so come early to get a chair.

