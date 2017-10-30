Traditional American Folk Duo Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno Play Peninsula’s G.A.R. Hall

Sat 11/4 @ 8PM

Male/female duos are one of the cornerstones of new traditional American folk music, their contrasting voices reflecting the sounds that once came out of the Appalachian hills, as young musicians channel generations that came before them.

Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno are one such duo, whose repertoire mingles old tunes whose origins are buried in the past with their own originals that speak the same musical language. Although they come from different coasts — Leva from Lexington, Virginia, Riley from Seattle, Washington — the two have synched up their backgrounds to form one Americana.

They’ll perform at Peninsula’s G.A.R Hall as part of its Voices in the Valley series. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

voices-in-the-valley/

Post categories: