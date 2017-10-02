Once Again, It’s Time to Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 10/6 @ 5-10PM

Take some time this Friday to “Walk All Over Waterloo” and explore the Waterloo Arts District’s shops, galleries, bars and other businesses.

One of the district’s original cornerstone galleries, Waterloo Arts, is opening a new show called Memory Eternal featuring works by two local artists, Oberlin graduate in studio art Matthew Gallagher and Cleveland Institute of Art printmaking grad Michael Lombardy, who is interning at Zygote Press.

According to the gallery’s press release, “Each artist’s work represents different methods in which moments or memories experienced are recorded and reproduced. Being intrinsic to our construction of time, it is memory’s externalization as frozen moments that builds history, cultures and our understanding of reality.”

Be sure to make a stop at the Maria Neil Art Project where the work of another recent CIA Elmi Ventura Mata is on display. It’s the final show for the gallery which is holding a closing party next weekend before owners Adam Tully and John Farina embark on other art-related projects.

And don’t leave before you check out all the other art spots on the street: Praxis Fiber Arts, Brick Ceramics, Satellite Gallery and Article. Have some food at Callaloo Café or Citizen Pie pizza, pick up some music at Music Saves or Blue Arrow Records, pick up a gift for yourself or someone else at Starpop, Native Cleveland or Dru Christine Fabrics and Design. Finish the evening with a drink at the Fillmore or some music at the Beachland.

