It’s Time Again for that Immersive Art Experience that Is 78th Street Studios’ Third Friday

Fri 10/20 @ 5-9PM

This Third Friday at 78th Street Studios, most of its more than 60 galleries, businesses and artist studios will be open for an array of creative experiences.

Something new to check out: Tregoning & Co. is opening a new show of work by northeast Ohio artists George Kozmon and Richard Vaux, titled Summits & Light, featuring dramatic landscape drawings. Come meet the artists from 5-9pm. Also be sure to check out Kenneth Paul Lesko Gallery’s Seasonal Selections, (pictured above), featuring work with an autumnal vibe.

It’s the last chance to see Nikki Woods’ recent paintings and ceramics works at the HEDGE Gallery and the movie posters show at E11even2 gallery which features local artists’ takes on cult films. And it’s the final night of the Acting Out! Art show at the Derek Hess Gallery, which was put together as part of his Acting Out1 event early last month which addressed mental health and addiction through the arts. The show features work by more than 30 artists dealing with mental health issues or addiction.

And if you’re not going to ARTneo’s costume afterparty, stop upstairs at Survival Kit where at 8:30pm, the legendary New York no wave artist Lydia Lunch will be performing as a duo with Walter Weasel. Marcia Custer opens. Admission is $7.

