In Time for Halloween, Tri-C Ghost Hunters Materialize in Westlake

Mon 10/30 @ 7:30PM

There’s a mayoral race/And it don’t look good/Who ya gonna call? Tri-C Ghosthunters! Ah, if only proton packs and energy meters could solve this region’s leadership problems. But while proton packs are Hollywood fiction, the Tri-C Ghosthunters are not. The paranormal-investigation group comes to speak as a Halloween treat at the Westlake Porter Public Library.

The Canton/Columbus/Cleveland group (hence ‘Tri-C’; no affiliation with Cuyahoga Community College) look into paranormal claims throughout the region: hauntings, poltergeists, apparitions, full-time job opportunities with benefits eligibility (which sure meets the definition of “paranormal” around here), and so forth. In this presentation, “Insights into the Unknown,” they will discuss their most memorable and recent cases.

Admission is free, though registration in advance is requested.

westlakelibrary

[Written by Charles Cassady]

