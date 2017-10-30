Time Canvas Trio Performs Baroque and Contemporary Music “in the Round”

Fri 11/3 @ 8PM

Sat 11/4 @ 8PM

The three musicians who comprise Time Canvas — guitarist/theorbist Joshua Stauffer, violinist Chaira Fasani Stauffer and cellist Robert Nicholson — have some fresh and distinctive ideas about presenting their music which ranges from baroque pieces to brand-new compositions.

For their latest concert project, Silence, Space, & Sound, they’ll be performing an intriguingly diverse repertoire, featuring baroque works by relatively obscure baroque composers Philipp Friedrich Böddecker, Giovanni Antonio Padolfi Mealli, and Alessandro Stradella, contemporary works by Astor Piazzolla and Dusan Bogdanovic, and a world premiere by Cleveland-based composer Jeremy Allen, who has a doctorate from the Cleveland Institute of Music where he now teaches and is the cofounder/executive director for FiveOne Experimental Orchestra.

But it’s not just in their repertoire where they stretch out. They’re creating an unusual setting in which to listen to the music.

“We’ll perform from the middle of the room with the audience seated around the outside,” says Joshua Stauffer. “People are encouraged to move around, in order to experience how the sound changes from different perspectives. And paper and pencils will be provided for those who want to write, sketch, or doodle. We want our creativity to be an inspiration for your own.”

They’ll perform Friday night at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ohio City, where tickets are a $15 suggested donation, and at Zygote Press on Saturday, where tickets are $15.

