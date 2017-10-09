There’s Beers on the Stairs and Even in Pairs at the Akron Craft Beer Festival

Fri 10/13 @ 8PM

The Akron Beer Festival turns the historic Akron Civic Theatre into a beer hall (hey, it’s northeast Ohio; everything is a beer hall — even the AA headquarters probably doubles as a beer hall).

This is no beer festival lite. More than 80 types of meads, ales, lagers, and, well, beer, from 60 vendors, will be on tap for this fifth annual tasting.

Dogfish Head’s Punkin beer has the secret ingredients coffee beans and maple syrup. Hoppin’ Frog uses peanut-butter coffee (which we didn’t know existed itself). “Planet of the Grapes” is a mead being unveiled as original (AKA “Loretta”) of the 2017 festival, as is something called “Spiced Oddity.”

Attendees will receive a commemorative glass. Light appetizers come courtesy of Papa Joe’s. Tickets for the 21-and-over soiree go for $40 per person.

akroncivic

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: