Theater Ninjas Search for the Identity of a City in Their Next Production

Thu 10/12-Sat 11/4 @ 7:30PM

The productions staged by Cleveland ensemble the Theater Ninjas have been getting further away from the typical theater presentation as time goes on. So you need to go with an open mind and be prepared for anything.

Its next production, Who We Used to Be, directed and “devised” by Theater Ninjas founder Jeremy Paul, is described as “the years-long culmination of Theater Ninjas’ series of work about civic imagination.” “Myth, history and the search for Cleveland’s soul unite in this physical theater experience that explores the shifting identity of a city,” they tell prospective theatergoers.

The show runs Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday through Sat 11/4 at Theater Ninjas’ Gordon Square location. Tickets are $10-$25.

theaterninjas

