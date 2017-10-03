Teatro Publico de Cleveland Presents Three Evenings of Short Works in Progress

Thu 10/5-Sat 10/7 @ 7PM

This weekend, Cleveland Public Theatre’s Hispanic theater program, Teatro Publico de Cleveland, is workshopping six new short plays and scenes, approximately ten minutes each, in a staged reading format. The event, now in its 5th year, is called ¡Obras En Evolution! A Festival of New Play Readings.

Created by local Latino artists, who wrote, directed and perform the works-in-progress in both English and Spanish (with supertitles), these evenings give the audience a chance to provide feedback and be part of the process of possible seeing some of the works come to fully staged fruition.

Each night also includes live music and Latin food at 6pm before the curtain and a post-show dance party on Friday and Saturday, providing what Jason Estremera, CPT Board Member and Teatro Publico de Cleveland ensemble member, calls “a completely immersive experience.”

General admission tickets are $12-$18. Thursday is family night when adults are $12 and youth under 18 are $8.

cptonline

Post categories: