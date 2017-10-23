Learn About Expanding Cleveland’s Food System at Luncheon at Nuevo Modern Mexican

Wed 10/25 @ noon-1:30PM

The organization Food Conscious is one of many out there dedicated to growing stronger, healthier food systems — something worthy of widespread support.

The organization is hosting its next luncheon at Nuevo Modern Mexican at the North Coast Harbor. In addition to good food, guests will get to hear keynote presenter Sarah Ashley Baxendell, who is project manager for the Pittsburgh Hilltop Alliance, Greenspace Asset Development. She’ll talk about the group latest project, a large urban agriculture site with a planned housing community. Local development and policy mavens will also talk, sharing thoughts about the possibility of a similar project in Cleveland.

Tickets are $40. Register here.



