Take Your Little Goblins to Holden Arboretum to Trick-or-Treat in the Garden

Sat 10/7-Sun 10/8 @ 10AM-4PM

Load the family into the car and drive them out to the country, to Holden Arboretum, to be specific, where Goblins in the Garden will be happening this weekend.

Kids can wear their costumes to this non-scary daylight Halloween celebration where they can trick-or-treat in a garden decorated in a holiday theme. There will be danceable music by Musical Mark on Saturday, and Chip and the Munks will do their interactive performance of stories and songs on Sunday. There’ll also be stilters and chance to learn from a tree why forests are beneficial. Admission is $20 per car for nonmembers, $10 for members.

The Murch Canopy Walk and Kalberer Emergent Tower will be open all weekend too. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for children.

Holden Arboretum

