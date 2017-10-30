Take An Artsy Stroll During Walk All Over Waterloo

Fri 11/3 @ 5-9PM

Walk All Over Waterloo will be a little quieter this month with the departure of Maria Neil Art Project, which has left its storefront and gone mobile, and Dru Christine Fabric and Design, which moved to bigger studio in AsiaTown.

But there will still be plenty to see at galleries such as Praxis Fiber, Article, Waterloo Arts and Brick, along with music and eats at neighborhood establishments such as the Beachland, Millard Fillmore, Callaloo, and Citizen Pie. And record store Music Saves and vintage toys/collectible store Star Pop are always open late.

Post categories: