Survey Finds Cleveland at the Middle of the Pack as a Vegetarian City

Maybe you’ve seen those constant “lifestyle” lists that “personal finance social network” WalletHub sends out: the best and worst cities for bicycling or book shopping or sports fans.

It’s just released one rating the top 100 vegetarian/vegan cities and Cleveland finishes in the middle of the pack at 58th with a score of 40.41. It came in 70th in affordability and 87th in diversity, quality and accessibility, but earned a relatively high score of 28th in “vegetarian lifestyle.”

NYC, with a score of 67.29, was first for its diversity quality and accessibility, not surprisingly in a city that size. And while San Francisco was ranked second in both that category and vegetarian lifestyle, it fell to the 4th position by ranking dead last in affordability.

Coming in at last place was Greensboro, NC. Other Ohio cities ranked included Columbus (48), Cincinnati (64) and Toledo (99).

So what is a “vegetarian lifestyle”? According to the site it refers to percentage over the national average of ordering vegetarian or vegan at restaurants, vegetarian fruit fruit consumption, vegan and vegetarian meetups per capita, and availability of vegetarian and vegan festivals.

wallethub/best-cities-for-vegans-vegetarians/

