Summit County Is the Poe House as Edgar Allan Cues a Halloween Party at Akron Civic Theatre

Sat 10/28 @ 8PM

For the past nine years, the Great Lakes Brewing Co. and the Akron Civic Theatre have joined together for the Masque of the Red Death, likely the most grandiose of local Halloween party balls in the region.

The evening turns the Akron Civic Theatre into a palace of a decadent medieval prince, with swordfighters, gypsy fortunetellers and nobility. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to the Corman/Gothic theme. An “interactive game” throughout the night invites you to guess the identity of the baleful masked figure of Death. Okay, who is the wiseguy who said “my ex-girlfriend? Besides all of us?

It is a 21-and-over event. The $75 admission permits access to full bar and cocktails and light hors d’oeuvres.

reddeathparty

[Written by Charles Cassady]

Post categories: