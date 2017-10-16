Style Mavens Will Want to Go to Gordon Square’s Fashion Flea & Clothing Swap

Sat 10/21 @ 11AM-4PM

The organizers of the Fashion Flea & Clothing Swap at the Gordon Square Arcade are so convinced you’ll love this event that they are referring to it as the “1st annual” such event.

In the arcade, you’ll find local small business vendors who deal in various types of fashion and accessories for men, women and children, both new and vintage, including handmade items.

And from 2-4pm, there’s be a clothing swap booth where you can bring clothes, shoes and accessories in good condition that you no longer wear and trade them for something else for free. And any items left at the end of the day with be donated to the Edna Boutique which provides clothing for women recovering from addiction.

The event is free to attend.

