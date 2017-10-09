String Band the Howlin’ Brothers Close the Riverdog Barn Season

Fri 10/13 @ 7:30PM

It’s time to move indoors at Oberlin’s Riverdog Retreat with the final barn show of the season and all upcoming shows inside the smaller gallery.

Closing down the summer barn season, the Howlin’ Brothers, who opened the season in 2016, return to put the period on 2017. “They are absolutely one of our favorite bands and we are so happy they could squeeze in another visit,” says the folks out at Riverdog.

The Nashville-based old-time string band was formed by Ian Craft and Jared Green during their college days to feed their love of traditional blues and bluegrass. They also draw on folk, country, jazz and gospel to create their polyglot sound, showcased on their latest album, Cannonball, which came out in May. So they’ll be bringing a bunch of new material to their old fans in Oberlin.

Avon Lake singer/songwriter/guitarist Jerry Popeil will open the show. Admission is a $15 donation at the gate; students are $5. Nd Lorenzo’s wood-fired pizza will be onsite again offering pies for $8. Otherwise it’s bring your own — picnic baskets, snacks, coolers, whatever you want.

